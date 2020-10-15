Sunshine today and Friday with a few clouds – Mark
Happy Thursday!
Sunshine is on tap today with a few afternoon clouds and cool temps.
Light winds and cooler than average across the region.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Another sunny day
- Frost in some places
- Clouds move in tonight
- Warmer weather on the way for Friday
High pressure is back for a short stay with sunshine and cool temps. Warmer Friday and then cooler air moves in for the weekend. Next week will have frosty starts and cool days with clouds.
