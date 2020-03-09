Sunshine to start the week, snow to end it – Mark
Happy Monday!
High pressure and mild conditions will persist through Tuesday. Mostly sunny and mild temps, but we will see a change coming for end of the week.
Statewide temperatures will be average and mild for this time of year.
Increased clouds and warmer temps will linger mid-week as another front moves with warmer air in front of it. Increased clouds as well. Behind it will be colder air and a chance of rain and snow for Friday and Saturday.
