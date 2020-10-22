Sunshine to snowfall Friday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know
Today will be sunny with cold temperatures.
Higher elevations will get more snow.
Sunny today with cool temperatures, then the snow arrives around 11:00 a.m. Friday with a Winter Storm Watch until Saturday morning at 1:00 a.m. Clouds are clearing and cold temperatures persist after that with overnight lows in the teens.
