Sunshine turns to snow this week – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Sunny with a few clouds and mild temperatures today.

Tue Day Planner[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Tue 4 Thing To Know[1]

Mild temperatures statewide with showers in the Cascades.

Tue Highs[1]

A nice day today with cooler and showery weather Wednesday. We will get a break Thursday with cooler temperatures moving in and snow expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Tue 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.