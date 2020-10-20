Sunshine turns to snow this week – Mark
Sunny with a few clouds and mild temperatures today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
Mild temperatures statewide with showers in the Cascades.
A nice day today with cooler and showery weather Wednesday. We will get a break Thursday with cooler temperatures moving in and snow expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday.
