Sunshine this week, rain this weekend – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Sunshine is on the way all day today and Wednesday.

Tue Outside[1]

Here are your 4 Things To Know:

Tue 4 Things[1]

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s highs – We’re seeing high 70s and some 80s across the region.

Tue Highs[1]

Wednesday will be just as nice.

Tue Wed Highs[1]

Our high pressure continues to keep us much warmer than normal and sunny through Thursday. Friday will be cooler and cloudy with winds. The weekend will be below average temps and showers.

Tue Planning 7 Day[1]

 

 

 

