Sunshine Mills recalls Nature’s Menu dog food over possible Salmonella contamination

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

You may have some dangerous dog food at home.

Sunshine Mills has issued a recall for its Nature’s Menu Premium Dog Food with a blend of real chicken and quail.

Some of the dog food in Georgia tested positive for being contaminated with Salmonella.

There are no reports of pets getting sick.

The three and 13-half-pound bags were sold nationwide. If you have some at your house, you can return the unused portion for a full refund.

Dogs that are infected with Salmonella are lethargic and could have diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

There is also risk to people who handle contaminated food.

