Sunshine Mills expands dog food recall

Sunshine Mills, Inc. has expanded its voluntary recall of certain pet food products that were made with corn that contained Aflatoxin at levels above the FDA’s action levels.

Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mold by-product from growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, but pets with aflatoxin toxicity may show symptoms of illness including sluggishness, lethargy with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea and in some cases, death.

The affected products were distributed in retail stores across the United States. The products included in the recall are listed below:





Anyone who has purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.