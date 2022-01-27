A Thursday treat: Sun! – Mark

Here are your 4 Things for Thursday:

We will have some sunshine and a few clouds today.

Central Washington will have some fog this morning. Here’s a look at current visibility:

Temperatures will be just below average for the region today.

Low clouds have moved out so we’re being treated by some sunshine! Temperatures will be cool and clouds will move in overnight into Friday.

Your weekend starts dry, then expect some rain or snow on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries next week.