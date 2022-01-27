A Thursday treat: Sun! – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things for Thursday:

Thu Am 4 Things

We will have some sunshine and a few clouds today.

Thu Plan

Central Washington will have some fog this morning. Here’s a look at current visibility:

Thu Am Vis

Temperatures will be just below average for the region today.

Thu Highs

Low clouds have moved out so we’re being treated by some sunshine! Temperatures will be cool and clouds will move in overnight into Friday.

Your weekend starts dry, then expect some rain or snow on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries next week.

Thu 4 Day

