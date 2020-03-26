Sunshine for Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

We will see some gusty winds midday out of the Southwest.

Annotation 2020 03 26 044510[1]

High remain a little below average but a dry day will help us all out.

Thustatehighs[1]

Clouds in the morning and then more sunshine through the rest of the day.

Thudayplanner[1]

Our outdoor time with dry conditions has been limited we should see a great day to get outside.

Thuoutdoors[1]

More shower potential starting Friday and through the weekend.

Thu4day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.