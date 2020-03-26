Sunshine for Thursday – Mark
We will see some gusty winds midday out of the Southwest.
High remain a little below average but a dry day will help us all out.
Clouds in the morning and then more sunshine through the rest of the day.
Our outdoor time with dry conditions has been limited we should see a great day to get outside.
More shower potential starting Friday and through the weekend.
