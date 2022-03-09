Sunshine but Cold Today, Clear and Colder Tonight – Mark

The sun is in the sky but the air will be quite cold on your bright Wednesday.

Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday are:

Sunny and cold

Some single-digit windchills

Warming into the weekend

Rain moves in on Sunday

Temperatures are well below average today, sitting in the mid-to-lower 30s for most of the day.

Be sure to bundle up if you’re headed out the door tonight, because it’ll be crisp.

The sun will stay shining today but gusty winds are making it feel colder. And it gets even colder tonight, but we’ll see a warming trend on Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures in the 50s this weekend and rain showers on Sunday into Monday.