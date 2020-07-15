Sunshine aplenty and warmer temperatures for all – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to Wednesday!

It will be sunny and warm today.

Wed Day Planner[1]

Statewide temps are above average and also sunny.

Wed Highs[1]

Tonight, just after sundown, you will be able to see the Neowise comet! Here’s where to look:

Neowise[1]

Thursday continues to heat up and will be sunny again.

Wed Thursday Highs[1]

Summer weather will remain into next week. Sunny and warmer today and Thursday. A weak front for Friday and Saturday then sunny and hot for next week.

Wed Planning 7 Day[1]

