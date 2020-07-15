Sunshine aplenty and warmer temperatures for all – Mark
Welcome to Wednesday!
It will be sunny and warm today.
Statewide temps are above average and also sunny.
Tonight, just after sundown, you will be able to see the Neowise comet! Here’s where to look:
Thursday continues to heat up and will be sunny again.
Summer weather will remain into next week. Sunny and warmer today and Thursday. A weak front for Friday and Saturday then sunny and hot for next week.
