Sunshine and temps in the 70s for Sunday, air quality expected to improve – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We’re seeing major improvements in our air quality! As of Saturday night, our air quality was in the “moderate” category.
We’re expecting that smoke to continue clearing out slowly for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s across the region with mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance we could see some sprinkles early in the day, but it should be short-lived.
Take a look at that! We’re almost at the start of fall. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s until Thursday. A cold front is heading our way, bringing us cooler temperatures and showers for the weekend.