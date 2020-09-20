Sunshine and temps in the 70s for Sunday, air quality expected to improve – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We’re seeing major improvements in our air quality! As of Saturday night, our air quality was in the “moderate” category.

AIR QUALITY INDEX: Our air quality is currently in the "moderate" range. Once we reach 50, we'll officially be in the "good" range. Almost there! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/bxMFP00URl — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 20, 2020

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Happy Saturday! Our air quality is FINALLY in the moderate range! We have a chance to see more rain heading into tonight. Temperatures will be the 70s for Sunday… slowly dropping into the 60s later this week. Hope you're ready for fall! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ii0UjSoZmb — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 20, 2020

We’re expecting that smoke to continue clearing out slowly for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s across the region with mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance we could see some sprinkles early in the day, but it should be short-lived.

4 DAY FORECAST: Looks like we'll have another week of 70 degree temps! We're expecting mostly sunshine tomorrow, with clouds moving in for the work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/6tg5iKBjOD — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 20, 2020

Take a look at that! We’re almost at the start of fall. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s until Thursday. A cold front is heading our way, bringing us cooler temperatures and showers for the weekend.