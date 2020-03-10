Sunshine and spring-like weather for now, but there are BIG changes for the weekend. -Kris

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s going to feel more like spring starting Tuesday! After a chilly morning, we head back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs. Sunshine dominates the forecast for the first part of the day, but the clouds increase in the evening with the chance of mountain snow showers.

Enjoy quiet, springy, sunshiny weather for Wednesday and Thursday. After that, things start to change dramatically. An upper level trough drops down from the Gulf of Alaska bringing cold Canadian air over the Inland Northwest.

It also brings a chance of widespread valley snow Friday night into Saturday morning! Temperatures for the weekend could be close to 20 degrees below average, with gusty northeasterly winds making it feel like winter is back!