Sunshine and mild, with more snow on the way Thursday – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
We’re in for a sunny day, with a few clouds here and there, and welcomed warmer temperatures.
Here’s a look at your dayplanner:
Your 4 Things for today:
- Main roads are looking good, but keep an eye out on those side streets
- Sunshine is sticking around for the day, so grab your sunglasses
- We’ll see some warmer temperatures today
- Snow is on the way for the end of the week
Today is the warmest day we have had since February 8th.
Sunshine moves in later today with partly cloudy conditions Thursday. More snow moves in Thursday night into Friday morning with 1 – 2″ expected. Clouds and warmer for the weekend.
