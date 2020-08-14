Warm today, then HOT for the weekend -Mark
Here is your local weather forecast for August 14, 2020
Sunshine and normal temps for today.
Sunday through Tuesday Excessive Heat builds in.
Statewide today about average conditions with very few clouds.
Sunny and mild today with warmer temps into the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch in effect Sunday through Tuesday with temps around 100 degrees. Cooling slightly end of next week.
