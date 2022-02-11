Sunshine and Mild for the Weekend – Mark

Your 4 Things for Friday Afternoon:

Sunshine and Mild

Above average and dry

About the same as today

Possible precipitation on Monday

Here’s what it will look like for the next 12 hours:

A dry cold front crossed over, leaving cooler temps today with more sunshine today.

We’ll see mid 40’s through the weekend with sunshine and colder nights in the low 20’s.

Rain showers are expected on Monday with some mountain snow, then it will get dry again next week.