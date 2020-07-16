Sunshine and hot today – Mark

Mark Peterson
Happy Thursday!

Sunshine, a few clouds and hot today.

Thu Dayplanner[1]

Clouds move in from the west with gusty winds later today.

Thu Highs[1]

Friday will be normal temps and clouds will statewide.

Thu Highs For Friday[1]

Sunny with warmer temps today and then we see a weak cold front tonight with breezy conditions and cooler temps for Friday. High pressure stabilizes Saturday into next week with sunny and hot summer days.

Thu Planning 7 Day[1]

