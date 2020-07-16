Sunshine and hot today – Mark
Happy Thursday!
Sunshine, a few clouds and hot today.
Clouds move in from the west with gusty winds later today.
Friday will be normal temps and clouds will statewide.
Sunny with warmer temps today and then we see a weak cold front tonight with breezy conditions and cooler temps for Friday. High pressure stabilizes Saturday into next week with sunny and hot summer days.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.