Sunshine and heat with a cooler night ahead – Mark

Your 4 Things to Know: Those clouds we’ve been under won’t stick around for long. They will soon be moving out and temperatures will warm right back up. Overnight tonight, it will be clear and cool heading into Thursday—our coolest day of the week. Enjoy it while you can because we’re ramping up to yet another hot weekend!

The rest of your day, temps will push into the 90s, cooling off to a still-not-very-cool 87 by 8 p.m. tonight.

Speaking of 8 p.m., that is when our Red Flag Warning expires. Until then, follow all the fire restrictions in your area and be especially careful with anything that could start a fire, like grills, cars, campfires.

As for today, it’s hot and then will cool down into Thursday.

A weak disturbance is causing a few scattered t-storms, which will clear and get hot later. Overnight lows in the 60s with daytime highs in the 90s with a hot weekend ahead, as well.