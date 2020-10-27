Sunshine and cold today with warmer weather later this week – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday:

We are still seeing much below average temperatures.

Tonight will still be cold, but we are out of the record breaking cold we’ve had.

High pressure will be with us all week but a cold layer will be trapping smoke and such with an inversion. Temperatures are slowly warming this week into the 50s by Thursday and the weekend. An Air Stagnation Advisory will be lifted with the warmer temperatures Thursday.