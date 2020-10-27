Sunshine and cold to sunshine and above average temperatures – Mark

Welcome to Tuesday!

Sunny weather is on tap with a few clouds and cold temperatures.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

A cold start

Some patchy fog

Mostly sunny weather today

A warm up is on the way

It will be very cool today but we will start to warm up. We’ll see mid 30s to mid 40s in most areas.

We won’t be breaking any more cold-weather records, but chilly conditions are on the way.

High pressure will be with us all week but a cold layer will be trapping smoke and such with an inversion.

Cold today with slowly warming temps this week and into the 50ss by Thursday and the weekend. An Air Stagnation Advisory will be lifted with the warmer temps Thursday.