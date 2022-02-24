Sunshine and cold continues through Saturday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday!

The cold weather is back and continues into Saturday. We’re seeing temperatures in the teens and low to mid-20s throughout the day.

Thu Mid 12 Hour A

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • We have some light snow on the ground
  • Things will clear up and stay cold tonight
  • Sunshine comes out during the days through Saturday
  • Wet weather starts next week

Thu Mid 4 Things

Today’s high are below average.

Thu Highs

We’ll see clear and cold conditions tonight with a slow warming trend into the weekend.

Sunshine continues into Saturday with clouds and rain for Spokane on Sunday through Wednesday. More snow is in the Mountains.

Thu Planning 7 Day

