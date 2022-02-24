Sunshine and cold continues through Saturday – Mark

Happy Thursday!

The cold weather is back and continues into Saturday. We’re seeing temperatures in the teens and low to mid-20s throughout the day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We have some light snow on the ground

Things will clear up and stay cold tonight

Sunshine comes out during the days through Saturday

Wet weather starts next week

Today’s high are below average.

We’ll see clear and cold conditions tonight with a slow warming trend into the weekend.

Sunshine continues into Saturday with clouds and rain for Spokane on Sunday through Wednesday. More snow is in the Mountains.