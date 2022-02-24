Sunshine and cold continues through Saturday – Mark
Happy Thursday!
The cold weather is back and continues into Saturday. We’re seeing temperatures in the teens and low to mid-20s throughout the day.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- We have some light snow on the ground
- Things will clear up and stay cold tonight
- Sunshine comes out during the days through Saturday
- Wet weather starts next week
Today’s high are below average.
We’ll see clear and cold conditions tonight with a slow warming trend into the weekend.
Sunshine continues into Saturday with clouds and rain for Spokane on Sunday through Wednesday. More snow is in the Mountains.
