Sunshine and above average temperatures for your work week! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw cool and unsettled weather for our Sunday across the Inland Northwest. Some of us even woke up to some snow on our front porches!

While that wet weather tapered off in some areas by the afternoon, below average temperatures and cloudy skies were widespread.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Temperatures will drop down to the 30's in most places for tonight. We have a slight chance for showers but we should start to clear out in most places as we head into Monday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/i9kurqEryk — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 6, 2020

Overnight lows across the region will be mostly in the 30’s. We also have a 20% chance for showers for Sunday night, as well as Monday morning.

Once that wet weather passes through, expect mostly SUNNY skies and warmer temps to start the work week!

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Highs for tomorrow will warm up into the upper 50's and 60's in most areas! We have a slight chance for precipitation in the early hours, but the majority of the day should stay clear. Enjoy! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/5jg7suPpEv — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 6, 2020

MONDAY PLANNER: We're going to reach the upper 50's in Spokane tomorrow! Expect some patchy fog as you head out the door in the morning. Otherwise, we'll have mostly SUNNY skies heading into tomorrow. A perfect day to get outside (While social distancing, of course)! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/jAI3xx11Op — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 6, 2020

Expect some patchy fog as you head out the door. Otherwise, Monday should be the start of a warmer week ahead!

