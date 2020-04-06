Sunshine and above average temperatures for your work week! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw cool and unsettled weather for our Sunday across the Inland Northwest. Some of us even woke up to some snow on our front porches!
While that wet weather tapered off in some areas by the afternoon, below average temperatures and cloudy skies were widespread.
Overnight lows across the region will be mostly in the 30’s. We also have a 20% chance for showers for Sunday night, as well as Monday morning.
Once that wet weather passes through, expect mostly SUNNY skies and warmer temps to start the work week!
Expect some patchy fog as you head out the door. Otherwise, Monday should be the start of a warmer week ahead!
