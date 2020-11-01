Sunshine and above average temperatures for Sunday! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s going to be a sunny Sunday across the region! Temperatures will warm up a bit, too. Expect those above average temperatures to linger into the start of our work week.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: We're going to warm up slightly heading into tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. That warming trend will continue for the beginning of our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/jWrD9NiXtu — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 1, 2020

Happy Halloween! Tonight is a great night for trick-or-treating with mostly clear skies. Make sure to bring a jacket though, as temps will drop below freezing. A reminder that daylight saving ends overnight. Make sure to set back your clocks! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/KZkX04NW7m — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 1, 2020

I hope you all remembered to roll back your clocks! Daylight saving ended at 2 a.m. If you feel extra refreshed this morning, it’s because you got an extra hour of sleep.

PLANNING FORECAST: Temperatures will be above average for the beginning of the week. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we clearly have some changes on the way! Expect rain for the end of the week and possibly even some snow next weekend! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/XxxEH2u1v8 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 1, 2020

Although our days will start to get darker faster, our temperatures will continue to stay comfortable for most of the week. We have some changes coming our way on Wednesday, with the chance for some rain. Our temperatures will start to drop gradually as we head into the weekend. We may even see some snow next Saturday!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.