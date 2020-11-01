Sunshine and above average temperatures for Sunday! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s going to be a sunny Sunday across the region! Temperatures will warm up a bit, too. Expect those above average temperatures to linger into the start of our work week.
I hope you all remembered to roll back your clocks! Daylight saving ended at 2 a.m. If you feel extra refreshed this morning, it’s because you got an extra hour of sleep.
Although our days will start to get darker faster, our temperatures will continue to stay comfortable for most of the week. We have some changes coming our way on Wednesday, with the chance for some rain. Our temperatures will start to drop gradually as we head into the weekend. We may even see some snow next Saturday!
