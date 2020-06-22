Sunshine and 80 degree temps to start your work week! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a calm Sunday across most of the Inland Northwest. We saw mostly clear conditions Sunday night, making way for a gorgeous start to our work week.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: Expect overnight lows to drop into the 50's and 60's in most areas. We should remain mostly clear overnight into tomorrow. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/LktrtsP89A — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 22, 2020

Our temperatures are starting to heat up! We’ll reach 80 degrees in Spokane on Monday, however, some places will even reach the 90’s!

MONDAY PLANNER: 80 degrees and sunny! It's starting to feel like summer. Expect that sunshine to stick around for the majority of the day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ldgZ92cosd — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 22, 2020

We’re only going to heat up from here. Our warmest temperatures for the week will be on Tuesday, with our high reaching almost 90 degrees in Spokane. Make sure to stay hydrated!

7-DAY FORECAST: Woah! Look at those temperatures. We are going to warm up significantly across the region this week, with our highest temp in Spokane reaching 88 degrees. We'll cool down just a bit as we head into next weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/gkNM8q0YP7 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 22, 2020

