Sunshine and 80 degree temps to start your work week! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a calm Sunday across most of the Inland Northwest. We saw mostly clear conditions Sunday night, making way for a gorgeous start to our work week.
Our temperatures are starting to heat up! We’ll reach 80 degrees in Spokane on Monday, however, some places will even reach the 90’s!
We’re only going to heat up from here. Our warmest temperatures for the week will be on Tuesday, with our high reaching almost 90 degrees in Spokane. Make sure to stay hydrated!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.