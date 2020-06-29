Sunshine and 80 degree temps to start our work week! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw stormy weather across portions of the Inland Northwest on Sunday. However, most of the Spokane and Coeur d’alene areas stayed mostly dry for the majority of the evening.

SATELLITE & RADAR: We're seeing a few thunderstorms across the region along with small hail in some areas. We have some thunderstorms in the NE portion of our region as well as south between Ritzville and the Tri Cities. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/Ks4BXrX0iK — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 28, 2020

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Temperatures will be comfortable across the region, dropping down into the 50's in most areas. We should have mostly sunny conditions heading into tomorrow with a slight chance for rain in the afternoon. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ctAzhSG1Sk — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 28, 2020

Expect to see sunshine paired with warmer temperatures heading into Monday. Most areas will reach the upper 70’s and 80’s across the region.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Temperatures will be mostly in the 70's and 80's for the start of our work week! We have a slight chance for some wet weather in the Spokane and CDA areas, but the chances are higher heading into Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies otherwise! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/rXWpKI2ycC — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 29, 2020

Temperatures will start to drop as we head into Tuesday. Expect to see scattered showers that could last up until Wednesday. We’ll start to warm back up just in time for the holiday weekend!

7-DAY FORECAST: We may be warming up tomorrow, but it looks like that will be short lived. We'll start cooling off by Tuesday, even into the 60's by Wednesday! Things will return to normal closer to the weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/p16u8Kh64X — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 29, 2020

