Sunshine and 80 degree temps to start our work week! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw stormy weather across portions of the Inland Northwest on Sunday. However, most of the Spokane and Coeur d’alene areas stayed mostly dry for the majority of the evening.
Expect to see sunshine paired with warmer temperatures heading into Monday. Most areas will reach the upper 70’s and 80’s across the region.
Temperatures will start to drop as we head into Tuesday. Expect to see scattered showers that could last up until Wednesday. We’ll start to warm back up just in time for the holiday weekend!
