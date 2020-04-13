Sunshine and 50 degree temps to start your work week!

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – I hope you all enjoyed your Easter Sunday! It was a beautiful day to spend outdoors with mostly sunny skies across the region.

Expect temperatures to drop below freezing Sunday night. Many areas will see overnight lows in the 20’s, with even some teens.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Happy Easter Sunday! Today was nice and sunny across the Inland Northwest. As we head into tonight, our lows will drop below freezing in most areas once again. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/A0XAwJC5Gm — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 12, 2020

Temperatures are only going to warm up from here on out this week. Our high temperature tomorrow in Spokane will warm up to 55 degrees. Expect that sunshine to last for most of the day.

DAY PLANNER: Another sunny day in store for us for our Monday! Our high temp in Spokane will reach 55 degrees. Expect that sunshine to stick around for the entire day! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/NCPGvRqxkL — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 12, 2020

We’ll gradually start to warm up as we head later into the week. Expect some cloud cover move in on Tuesday, with a very slight chance for some rain into Wednesday. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll see mostly calm conditions!

7-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will gradually warm up as we head into our work week. We'll have some cloud cover move in on Tuesday, with a very slight chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Otherwise, expect mostly calm conditions! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/nh7ABtbVy2 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 12, 2020

67 degrees on Friday?! I’ll take it. Hope you guys have a fantastic week!

