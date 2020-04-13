Sunshine and 50 degree temps to start your work week!
SPOKANE, Wash. – I hope you all enjoyed your Easter Sunday! It was a beautiful day to spend outdoors with mostly sunny skies across the region.
Expect temperatures to drop below freezing Sunday night. Many areas will see overnight lows in the 20’s, with even some teens.
Temperatures are only going to warm up from here on out this week. Our high temperature tomorrow in Spokane will warm up to 55 degrees. Expect that sunshine to last for most of the day.
We’ll gradually start to warm up as we head later into the week. Expect some cloud cover move in on Tuesday, with a very slight chance for some rain into Wednesday. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll see mostly calm conditions!
67 degrees on Friday?! I’ll take it. Hope you guys have a fantastic week!
