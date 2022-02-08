Sunsets across the Inland Northwest will be after 5 p.m. this week

SPOKANE, Wash.– Hello sunshine, it’s been a little while since we’ve seen you out this long and you’ve been missed!

Starting this week, the sun will set after 5 p.m.

Spokane will see its first post-5 p.m. sunset on February 7. People in Coeur d’Alene will have to wait a bit longer and will see their first sunset after 5 p.m. on February 9.

As the region welcomes later sunsets, we will also enjoy earlier sunrises. Spokane’s first sunrise before 7 a.m. comes February 13. Coeur d’Alene will see that early sun on the 11.

Not only is the sun staying out longer, but we’ve had a few sunny days lately. It almost feels like spring.

We’ll see days with even more daylight come March. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 13 and as we observe that once again, it begs the question: Didn’t we vote to make DST permanent?

Washingtonians did do that two years ago. The measure was also signed by Governor Jay Inslee, but it can only take effect if passed by Congress.

Washington Senator Patty Murray has partnered with Florida Senator Marco Rubio to push toward that change with the “Sunshine Protection Act.”

