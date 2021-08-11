Shorter days and earlier sunsets start next week

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer is coming to an end and that means you’ll want to soak up the sunshine while you can.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 16, the sun will start setting before 8 p.m. The last time we saw this happen was back in April.

Not only will the sun be setting sooner, but it will also be rising after 6 a.m. starting on Aug. 26.

It’s all downhill from there. The days will continue to get shorter as we move into fall and then winter.

The good news is Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021.

The even better news: When Spokane’s National Weather Service office put out all this heartbreaking information, it also shared that as of Aug. 11, 2021, there were only 136 days until Christmas. Now that’s a gift.

If you want to take a glance at all the sunrise and sunset times for the Inland Northwest, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has it laid out online.

