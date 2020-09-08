Sunnyside Complex Fire burns several structures in Clearwater County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

CLEARWATER CO., Idaho — The Sunnyside Complex Fire burning along Highway 12 in Clearwater County has burned several structures.

In a Tuesday morning update, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said the fire has burned 500 acres. Road blocks are in place at New Hope and Cavendish, South Road and Cavendish, as well as Sunnyside and Old Peck Grade.

Any roads with the road blocks are currently closed, including New Hope, Sunnyside, Rainbow Drive, Havelock Grade, Charlies Lane, Clover Drive, Twin Springs and View Drive.

Utility crews are currently working at multiple locations trying to restore power. Several power lines are down and crews do not know when service will be fully restored.

Nearby, the Highway 12 MM 49 Fire is threatening structures. The fire is approximately 100 acres.

US 12 has been reduced to one lane of traffic with a pilot car due to the fire and rolling debris. Utility crews are also working to restore power in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.