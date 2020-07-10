Feelin’ warm today? It’ll be hotter tomorrow – Mark

Here is your weather forecast for Friday, July 10.
Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson
Fri Day Planner[1]

High pressure will hang out for a couple of days with sunshine and warm temps.

Fri Day Planner[1]

Normal temps for today statewide with sunshine east of the Cascades.

Fri Highs[1]

High pressure will hang out for a couple of days with sunshine and warm temps. Sunday after a cold front we will see some clouds and cooler. Breezy conditions as well. We warm back up next week to average highs.

Fri 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.