Sunny with a chance of awesome in the forecast -Kris

Spring weather is in the forecast through the weekend, and I’m not talking about showers. The last of the rain, snow and graupel will come to an end later this evening, and high pressure will start taking over. That means blue skies and sunshine for Thursday. We will start the day out below freezing, but temperatures will climb into the upper 40s by late afternoon.

The dry weather will stick around through at least Saturday, plus we have a warming trend in the forecast. Highs will climb into the 50s through Sunday. Cooler, showery weather could be on the way for next workweek.