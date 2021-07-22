Enjoy temperatures in the 80s for the next few days – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, July 22:

Sunny, few clouds

Mild temperatures today and Friday

Warmer weekend ahead

More dry conditions

Expect slightly hazy skies today. The high temperature will be 82 degrees by dinner time.

Temperatures will be below average across the state today.

Enjoy cooler weather today and Friday before hotter temperatures return this weekend. We will have 80s for end of week and low to mid 90s Saturday and beyond.