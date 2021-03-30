Sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with crisp nights – Mark

Happy, sunny Tueday!

The sunshine continues today and into Wednesday, but we’ll have some chilly nights!

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for today:

The rest of the afternoon looks pretty great!

Here’s a look at today’s highs – We’re about average for this time of year.

We’ll dip tonight, for a crisp evening.

We’re still seeing a few clouds and warmer weather today with a clear and chilly night ahead. Sunny weather continues on Wednesday and then we’ll warm up with clouds Thursday. Breezy and cooling into Friday with mostly cloudy and mild conditions. Partly cloudy weather continues later this week and 60s this weekend.