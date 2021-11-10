Sunny today with clouds and showers tonight – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, November 10:

Sunny and mild today

Showers overnight

Veterans Day will be cloudy and dry

Rain moves in Friday

Today will be sunny, mild and dry.

High temperatures today will be in the low 40s. It will be 44 degrees by dinnertime.

Scattered showers will move in tonight and then Veterans Day will be mostly dry.

Rain and mountain snow will move in Thursday night into Friday.

Saturday will stay dry, then expect wet weather on Sunday.