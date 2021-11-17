A cold start to a mostly sunny Wednesday – Mark

Brrr! It’s chilly out there!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, November 17:

Cold start today

Mostly sunny

Thursday night showers

Chance of snow Friday morning

Temperatures will be below average around the region today. Highs will be in the upper 30s in Spokane.

Clouds will move in later today with a mostly cloudy Thursday expected.

There will be a chance of rain/snow showers Thursday night.

We could see snow on the ground Friday morning in the lower elevations.

Expect clouds and mild temperatures this weekend.