A cold start to a mostly sunny Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Brrr! It’s chilly out there!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, November 17:

  • Cold start today
  • Mostly sunny
  • Thursday night showers
  • Chance of snow Friday morning

Wed 4 Things

Temperatures will be below average around the region today. Highs will be in the upper 30s in Spokane.

Wed Highs

Clouds will move in later today with a mostly cloudy Thursday expected.

There will be a chance of rain/snow showers Thursday night.

We could see snow on the ground Friday morning in the lower elevations.

Expect clouds and mild temperatures this weekend.

Wed 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories