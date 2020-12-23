Your holiday forecast is looking merry and bright! – Mark

Today will be sunny and mild.

Wed Day Plan[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 23:

  • Another sunny day today
  • Clear and cool tonight
  • Cloudy and quiet Christmas
  • Snow Christmas night

Wed Am 4 Things[1]

High temperatures will be just above average.

Wed Highs[1]

High temperatures will be in the mid-30s through Friday with more clouds on Christmas. Light snow moves in Friday night into Saturday with a cloudy Sunday expected.

Wed 4 Day[1]

