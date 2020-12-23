Your holiday forecast is looking merry and bright! – Mark
Today will be sunny and mild.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 23:
- Another sunny day today
- Clear and cool tonight
- Cloudy and quiet Christmas
- Snow Christmas night
High temperatures will be just above average.
High temperatures will be in the mid-30s through Friday with more clouds on Christmas. Light snow moves in Friday night into Saturday with a cloudy Sunday expected.
