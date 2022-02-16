Sunny today and mild all through the week – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:
- Our temperatures will be above average
- It’s going to be a beautiful, sunny day
- Rain/snow is on the way Sunday
- Next week will be chilly
It will be sunny all day with temperatures creeping up into the mid 40s.
We’re going to have a beautiful end to the week. More sunshine is on the way today with high pressure for a few days.
We’ll have above-average highs of mid 40ss through Saturday. Showers come on Sunday with valley rain and mountain snow expected.
