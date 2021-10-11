Cool temperatures and sunny skies start your workweek – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, October 11:

Expect sunny and cool weather today. Temperatures by dinnertime will hit 53 degrees.

Temperatures will be below average today. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Expect sunshine and cool temperatures into Tuesday with another front rolling in Wednesday. There will be a chance of scattered showers Wednesday with possible snow in the valley.

Temperatures will be warming into the weekend.