Cool temperatures and sunny skies start your workweek – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, October 11:

Mon Am 4 Things

Expect sunny and cool weather today. Temperatures by dinnertime will hit 53 degrees.

Mon Plan

Temperatures will be below average today. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Mon Highs

Expect sunshine and cool temperatures into Tuesday with another front rolling in Wednesday. There will be a chance of scattered showers Wednesday with possible snow in the valley.

Temperatures will be warming into the weekend.

Mon 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories