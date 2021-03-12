Sunny skies will continue into your weekend! – Emily

I bet you’re enjoying this beautiful weather! Great news: It’s sticking around for a while. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, we’ll fall into the upper-20’s, with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Waking up on Friday, we’ll have some patchy fog that will linger till about 9 AM. Once we get past that, we climb back into the mid-50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The blue skies and warm temps will carry us through this weekend and the better part of next week, as well. Enjoy!

Sunny skies will continue for the week ahead! Some patchy fog tonight & tomorrow morning before another beautiful day in store for the tail end of your workweek.

Climbing to nearly 50-degrees by the lunch hour on your Friday. High’s will be in the low to mid-50s across the area.

Most areas are dropping into the mid to low-20s region-wide tonight. We’ll wake up with a little bit of patchy fog on Friday morning!

We’ll be missing out on one hour of sleep this upcoming Saturday into Sunday. Daylight Saving Time begins!