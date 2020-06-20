Sunny skies on the way just in time for Father’s Day! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We rang in the official first day of summer with scattered showers and thunderstorms! Thankfully, summer weather is just around the corner.
Expect to see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a high of 76 degrees in Spokane. Just in time for Father’s Day! We’ll possibly see a little bit of cloud cover on and off throughout the day.
As we head into next week, it will really start to feel like summer! Our temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s by Wednesday. As of right now, not a drop of rain in sight!
Hope you all enjoyed your weekend! Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there.
