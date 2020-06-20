Sunny skies on the way just in time for Father’s Day! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We rang in the official first day of summer with scattered showers and thunderstorms! Thankfully, summer weather is just around the corner.

RAINY SATURDAY: We're seeing rain and even a few thunderstorms across the region for our first day of summer! Temperatures are comfortable across the region, with most places in the 70's. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/P3gBavHfa2 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 20, 2020

Expect to see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a high of 76 degrees in Spokane. Just in time for Father’s Day! We’ll possibly see a little bit of cloud cover on and off throughout the day.

SUNDAY PLANNER: Our high for tomorrow will reach 76 degrees in Spokane. We'll have mostly sunshine with just a little bit of cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures are only going to start warming up from here! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/dvBlqkqkft — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 20, 2020

As we head into next week, it will really start to feel like summer! Our temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s by Wednesday. As of right now, not a drop of rain in sight!

7-DAY FORECAST: It's officially summer! We'll start warming up into the upper 80's next week. Our highest temp so far will be on Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/uXmiYkcAUY — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) June 20, 2020

Hope you all enjoyed your weekend! Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there.

