Sunny skies and mild temps expected to stick around into the weekend! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It certainly is sunny for this time of year! December has brought us widespread sunshine so far. It seems like it won’t be going away anytime soon.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: We have another calm night in store for us. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s with freezing fog after 4 a.m. We have sunshine in the forecast for Friday and another gorgeous weekend ahead! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/TBZz410hdK — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 3, 2020

FRIDAY PLANNER: Get ready for another cool and sunny day in the forecast! Our high in Spokane will reach 39 degrees with mostly sunshine. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/U8fuu8tdgU — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 3, 2020

We have another gorgeous day in store for us for Friday. Our high will reach 39 degrees in Spokane with sunny skies throughout the day. We do have an Air Stagnation Advisory in place until Tuesday. Otherwise, expect smooth sailing heading into the weekend.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY: Heads up: We have an Air Stagnation Advisory currently in effect across the Inland Northwest. Sensitive groups should take extra precautions. The advisory will go on until Tuesday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/8Dk2s2E3nT — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 4, 2020

