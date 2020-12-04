Sunny skies and mild temps expected to stick around into the weekend! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It certainly is sunny for this time of year! December has brought us widespread sunshine so far. It seems like it won’t be going away anytime soon.
We have another gorgeous day in store for us for Friday. Our high will reach 39 degrees in Spokane with sunny skies throughout the day. We do have an Air Stagnation Advisory in place until Tuesday. Otherwise, expect smooth sailing heading into the weekend.
