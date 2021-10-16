Sunny Saturday with more warmer days ahead – Matt

It’s been a chilly week around the Inland Northwest, but that’s about to change. Friday was considerably warmer than the middle of the week and we’ll be quite mild on Saturday. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s in the morning and reach the upper 60s in the afternoon! Saturday will be mostly sunny as we get a little break in-between weather systems. You can’t ask for much better this time of the year.

Lows only drop into the 40s Saturday night and there’s more good news for Sunday! While still possible late in the day, we’re taking rain chances down to 20 percent. The next storm system looks like it will be coming in later and further south than what computer models were showing earlier in the week. The bulk of the wet weather looks like it’s heading for Oregon and Central Idaho instead Sunday night and Monday. However, we’re putting rain in the forecast for the Palouse and the L-C Valley on Monday morning. The Blue Mountains should see some snow at higher elevations too.

With rain unlikely, Sunday should look pretty nice, just a little cloudier than Saturday. The chance of rain on Monday morning looks like the only blemish on conditions next week. We’ll start next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s but should climb back to the upper 60s by next Friday.