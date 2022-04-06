Sunny with less wind – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

A sunny day is on the way with much less wind than the past few days.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will be sunny and mild

It will much calmer, wind wise

60 degree temperatures are on the way Thursday and Friday

A cooler, cloudy weekend is on the way

Today will be sunny and mild with temperatures moving into the low 50s.

Our highs are just below average and calmer.

High pressure moves in for a few days with low 50s, then mid 60s.

The weekend will cool with a cold front and a chance of showers Saturday. Cloudy and cool next week with highs around 50.