Sunny & hot today and Friday – Mark
Get ready for some sunny and warm weather today!
Statewide we continue to see much above normal heat.
It will even be warmer for Friday with plenty of sunshine and light winds.
High pressure will dominate out of the forecast today and Friday with temps in the 80s. Cooler Saturday in the 70s and then cooler yet with showers Sunday and temps in the 60s.
