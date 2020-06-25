Sunny & hot today and Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Get ready for some sunny and warm weather today!

Thu Day Planner[1]

Statewide we continue to see much above normal heat.

Thu Highs[1]

It will even be warmer for Friday with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Thu Friday State Highs[1]

High pressure will dominate out of the forecast today and Friday with temps in the 80s. Cooler Saturday in the 70s and then cooler yet with showers Sunday and temps in the 60s.

Thu 7 Day Forecast[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.