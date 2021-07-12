Heat Advisory in effect through Wednesday – Mark

Expect another sunny and hot day. Temperatures will be in the high 90s by dinnertime.

Here is a look at your 4 Things to Know for Monday, July 12:

Heat Advisory

In effect through Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Hazy Tuesday

A break in the heat Friday and Saturday

The Heat Advisory for many areas in the Inland Northwest ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s a look at today’s smoke and winds forecast:

An average high temperature for Spokane is 84 degrees at this time of the year. Today, the high will be 97 degrees.

Tuesday will be hazy with more smoke expected. Then we will cool down with temperatures in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday.