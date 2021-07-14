Hot, dry, breezy conditions create high fire danger this week – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here is a look at your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, July 14:

  • Heat Advisory in effect
  • Sunny, hot and hazy
  • Red Flag Warning in effect for high fire danger
  • Breezy afternoon

Wed 4 Things

Temperatures will be very hot today. Expect 100 degrees by dinnertime.

Wed Plan

Red Flag/Fire Weather Warning is in effect through Thursday for the following areas:

Wed Red Flag

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Wed Heat Adv

Triple digit temperatures will be consistent around the region.

Wed Highs

Our dome of heat continues with a Heat Advisory through tonight and a Red Flag Warning through Thursday. Expect cooler weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday with temps near 90 degrees.

Wed 4 Day

