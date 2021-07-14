Hot, dry, breezy conditions create high fire danger this week – Mark
Here is a look at your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, July 14:
- Heat Advisory in effect
- Sunny, hot and hazy
- Red Flag Warning in effect for high fire danger
- Breezy afternoon
Temperatures will be very hot today. Expect 100 degrees by dinnertime.
Red Flag/Fire Weather Warning is in effect through Thursday for the following areas:
A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.
Triple digit temperatures will be consistent around the region.
Our dome of heat continues with a Heat Advisory through tonight and a Red Flag Warning through Thursday. Expect cooler weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday with temps near 90 degrees.
