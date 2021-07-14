Hot, dry, breezy conditions create high fire danger this week – Mark

Here is a look at your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, July 14:

Heat Advisory in effect

Sunny, hot and hazy

Red Flag Warning in effect for high fire danger

Breezy afternoon

Temperatures will be very hot today. Expect 100 degrees by dinnertime.

Red Flag/Fire Weather Warning is in effect through Thursday for the following areas:

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Triple digit temperatures will be consistent around the region.

Our dome of heat continues with a Heat Advisory through tonight and a Red Flag Warning through Thursday. Expect cooler weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday with temps near 90 degrees.