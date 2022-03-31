Sunny day and a cold night – Mark
Happy Thursday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- Today will be mostly sunny
- Today will be much calmer than yesterday
- Sun returns Friday
- We’re expecting average temperatures
Today brings sun and a few clouds.
Our highs are about average for this time of year.
Today will be mild with low 50s expected and less wind.
Mostly sunny skies again Friday and showers for Saturday.
Warmer weather comes Sunday with Monday showers and below average temperatures starting next week..
