A cold Friday before a wintry mix this weekend – Mark

You made it to Friday!

It’s icy out there. You’ll want to take it slow on your morning commute.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, December 17:

Crisp start to the day

Icy conditions on area roads

Some sunshine today

Warmer and wet weekend ahead

It will mostly be sunny today with clouds moving in this afternoon.

Temperatures as of 5 a.m. are COLD! Grab those layers!

High temperatures for your Friday will be in the upper 20s.

Warmer and wetter weather is moving in tomorrow morning. It will start as snow and turn to a mix of rain and snow later in the day.

There will be mountain snow all weekend.

Light snow is possible most of next week.