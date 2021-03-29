Sunny, breezy and cool today, clear and cold tonight – Mark

Happy Monday!

We’ll see some breezy, but sunny conditions today before things start to clear and cool down.

Winds will begin to die down as the sun sets this evening.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

We’re seeing below average temperatures for this time of year. Mostly mid 40s to 50s.

The front that brought winds on Sunday is moving out. We will still have gusty winds and cooler temperatures, but it will start to clear out.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild, then clouds and low 60s into the weekend.