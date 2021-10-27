Wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Get ready for a blustery day!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, October 27:

  • More sunshine today
  • Breezy southwest winds
  • Thursday morning rain
  • Sunny and cool weekend ahead

Wed Am 4 Things

Expect gusty southwest winds and mild temperatures today. Wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour.

Wed Plan

Temperatures will be about average today and conditions will be dry.

Wed Highs

We get a break from the wet weather but the winds will be gusty today.

We will have morning rain with afternoon winds Thursday.

Friday will have more rain and the weekend will be sunny and cooler.

Wed 4 Day

